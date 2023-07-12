Music Producer Mani Sharma Celebrates Birthday With Bhola Shankar Team

Music producer Mani Sharma turned 59 on July 11. His birthday was celebrated in grand style by the team of Bhola Shankar. He was greeted with excitement and enthusiasm by the entire cast and crew. The film’s music is composed by Mani Sharma’s son, Mahathi Swara Sagar. During the launch of Bhola Shankar’s second song, director Meher Ramesh and the entire film unit celebrated Mani Sharma’s birthday by cutting a cake together. Mani showcased his vibrant spirit by dancing with the team of Bhola Shankar, creating a delightful sight as he enjoyed the celebration.

Mani Sharma is often regarded as Melody Brahma and Swara Bramha for his melodious tunes. He has an illustrious musical lineage. His father was a renowned violinist, who played with the legendary music director Saluru Rajeswara Rao. Growing up in Chennai, Mani Sharma developed a deep love for music, and it became an integral part of his life from an early age.

With more than 200 films under his belt, Mani Sharma’s journey as a music director began in Telugu cinema. He has also composed music for 25 Tamil films and has worked on several projects in Kannada. In the early stages of his career, he worked as a programmer under renowned music composers such as S Rajeswara Rao, Chakravarti, Ramesh Naidu, Ilaiyaraaja, Raj-Koti, and M M Keeravani. He has also collaborated with popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Ram Charan, recording several albums together.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma provided Mani Sharma with opportunities to work on his movies, namely Raathri and Antham. He composed the entire background score for both films and also contributed to one song in Antham. Producer Ashwini Dutt played an important role in introducing Mani Sharma as a full-time music composer, leading to their collaboration on multiple films. Films like Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimhanayudu, Indra, and Temper are often praised for their outstanding background scores, which were crafted by Mani Sharma.

In recent years, the music industry has seen a surge of talented new composers; but Mani Sharma remains a beloved figure among fans and industry insiders alike till date. He may have taken a step back from working on films featuring A-list actors; he continues to showcase his musical prowess in smaller movies. With the recent success of films like Smart Shankar and Acharya, it seems like stars are once again recognising Mani Sharma’s incredible talent.