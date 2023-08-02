Music Rights Of Ilaiyaraaja's 1,417th Film Ninaivellam Neeyada Bagged By This Label

Tamil film Ninaivellam Neeyada which marks music composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja’s 1,417th project is reportedly gearing up for its release soon. Now, there are reports which suggest that the music rights of the film’s album have been acquired by a giant record label. If the speculations are to be believed then, Zee Music Studios has bagged the music rights of the film. The first single from Ninaivellam Neeyada’s album is expected to be released soon.

Playback singers Karthik, Ananya Bhatt, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Haripriya along with Ilaiyaraaja have reportedly given their voices to the album. It is reported that Yuvan has sung, Idhayamae Idhayamae for the album.

Ninaivellam Neeyada is directed by Aaadhirajan. It has an ensemble cast including Prajan, Manisha Yadav, Sinamika, Rohit, Yuvalakshmi, Redin Kingsley, Manobala, Madhumita RV Udhayakumar and Muthuraman in the prominent roles.

In September, last year, Ilaiyaraaja completed the Musical venture with just 14 days for Ninaivellam Neeyada. Speaking to the media last year, Aadhirajan said that the film has five songs and also revealed that they are beautiful.

Earlier in January, director Gautham Vasudev Menon unveiled the motion poster of the film on social media platforms and also sent his best wishes to the cast and crew. Sharing the same on Twitter, Gautham wrote, “Best wishes to the team Ninaivellam Neeyada."

The story of Ninaivellam Neeyada is said to be based on first love. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Raja Bhattacharjee and editor Aashish Joseph.

Ilaiyaraaja recently reunited with veteran director Bharathiraja after 31 years for the Amazon Prime Original Anthology series, Modern Love: Chennai.

Apart from this, there are reports which suggest that director R Balki is planning to make a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja and is thinking to feature Dhanush as the lead in the film. In the promotion event of his upcoming film Ghoomer, Balki told the media that he has a dream to make a biopic on the music maestro. The filmmaker also reportedly said that it will be the best gift for Dhanush for his 40th birthday. Notably, the Vaathi actor himself is a huge fan of Ilaiyaraaja.