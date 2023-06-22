'Music Transcends All Barriers And Touches The Deepest Corners Of Our Hearts", Says Shashwat Singh On World Music Day

As the world celebrates the power of music on this special occasion of World Music Day, it is only fitting to shine a spotlight on the talented and versatile singer, Shashwat Singh. From his debut with the legendary A.R. Rahman to collaborations with maestros like Pritam and Amit Trivedi, Shashwat’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With chart-topping hits such as “Haa Main Galat" from “Love Aaj Kal 2," “Kesariya Dance Mix" from “Brahmastra," “Mere Sawal Ka" from “Shehzada," and “Show Me the Thumka" from “Tu Jhuthi Main Makkar," he has showcased his incredible vocal range and ability to adapt to diverse musical styles.

Shashwat performed in a concert with Arijit Singh and was greatly moved by the singers simplicity and his dedication for improvement in his craft.When asked about his inspiration, Shashwat humbly acknowledges his unwavering dedication to self-improvement through practice. He believes that true mastery comes from constant learning and improving one’s craft. This commitment to his art is evident in every note he sings and every stage that he performs on.

In the words of Shashwat Singh himself, “Music is the language that transcends all barriers and touches the deepest corners of our hearts. On this World Music Day, let us come together and celebrate the power of melodies that unite us and bring joy to our souls."

In a recent collaboration with Nikhita Gandhi for Akriti Kakkar’s “Big Band Theory," Shashwat showcased his versatility by singing “Kala Doriyan" and even adding his own rap verses to the song. This unexpected fusion highlighted his ability to experiment with different genres while still maintaining his signature style and essence.