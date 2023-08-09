‘My Best Half And Best Friend’: Senthil Kumar's Special Message On Wife Sreeja Chandran’s Birthday

Actress Sreeja Chandran celebrated her 36th birthday On August 6. She is married to actor Senthil Kumar. The couple are known for their amazing on-screen chemistry in a Telugu soap opera titled Saravanan Meenatchi. Senthil and Sreeja Chandran’s on-screen love story bloomed into an off-screen romance. Senthil did not miss an opportunity to wish his wife a special message on her birthday. He dropped some adorable photos on Instagram. The photos shared by Senthil Kumar show a candid click of Sreeja holding her child in her hand. The next photo shows Senthil and Sreeja posing together. Sreeja is dressed in a green salwar suit, while Senthil opted for casual attire. Notably, August 6 this year also marked Friendship Day. Senthil Kumar’s caption read, “Happy Friendship Day to you. Today is a special and perfect day. If you find a best friend in your wife, life is more fun together. Happy Birthday and Happy Friendship to my best half and best friend Sreeja.”

The comment section was filled with praises for the couple. One user wrote, “Sreeja, such a cutie.” A comment read, “Aww one of the cutest pair.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday my darling sweetheart Devkutty Amma.” One user commented, “Happy birthday and happy friendship day, Akka.”

Senthil and Sreeja got married in 2014. This year, the couple embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child. He announced the news of their newborn’s arrival on Instagram with a heartwarming message, “We were born as parents because of our son yesterday. Thank you for all your love and prayers.”

The post showcased an abstract line that forms the outline of two parents cradling their baby. It signifies that the couple has now become parents and is extremely elated to hold their newborn baby. Fans, friends and admirers showered the couple with congratulatory messages and wished them well.