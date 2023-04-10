'My Father Abused Me When I Was 17, I Ran Away': Uorfi Javed

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has a knack for drawing attention with her daring fashion choices. The actress often surprises us with her original fashion experiments, donning everything from a strap dress to a cotton candy outfit. She keeps making headlines every single time she steps out of her house but this time she is trending because of her personal life.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Uorfi Javed discussed her decision to leave her family at 17. She said that it all began when one of her photos was posted on a porn website. She said, “When I was 15, someone uploaded my picture to a porn site. It was a normal picture. I uploaded it wearing a tube top as my Facebook profile photo. Someone downloaded it and uploaded it on a porn site without morphing, without anything. Slowly, everyone got to know about it. Everyone started blaming me a lot. I was told I am a porn star. I was like ‘Where is the video?’ But they said, ‘No, no she is a porn star’.”

She further added, “Even my father was like ‘She is a porn star’. I think my father was trying to gain sympathy from all this. He was telling everyone that porn site people are asking for Rs 50 lakh. He told our relatives. I was like that isn’t possible but I couldn’t say anything because they were beating me up at home. I was so confused that ‘I am the victim here, why are you hitting me?’ But they were not ready to believe it. I endured that for two years. It was just too much to take from relatives, my father. I was 17 when I ran away."

For those of you who don’t know, Uorfi Javed left her home and relocated to Lucknow with her sisters. She used to tutor children to help pay her rent. Later, she moved to Delhi and took a job at a call centre. She then relocated to Mumbai, lived in a PG, went on auditions and eventually found part-time television work.

