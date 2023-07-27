My Fault 2 and 3 Confirmed! Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace To Return As Nick and Noah

Streaming platform Prime Video has greenlit parts two and three of its Spanish original, My Fault (Culpa Mía). The next films in the trilogy will be titled Your Fault and Our Fault. They are based on the best-selling book trilogy Culpables by Mercedes Ron. Your Fault and Our Fault will see Nicole Wallace (of Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (of Mañana es hoy, Hit) reprise their roles as step-siblings Noah and Nick. My Fault saw Noah move into her mom’s new husband’s mansion where she met his son, Nick and the two have a secret affair.

According to a statement from the makers, the next instalments in the trilogy will revolve around the challenges that Noah and Nick’s relationship will face. “The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?" the statements read.

Your Fault and Our Fault will be co-written and directed by Domingo González. Sofía Cuenca will also co-write the films. They will be produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang.

“My Fault (Culpa Mía) was the biggest travelling non-English language local Original in Prime Video history," the statement added and revealed that the film was, “in the Top 10 most-watched titles in over 190 countries, including U.S., UK, Australia, India, Argentina, and France".

The sequels Your Fault and Our Fault will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. However, their release dates have not been announced so far.