My Fault Star Gabriel Guevara ARRESTED; Spanish Actor Accused of Sexual Assault

Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara has been arrested at the Venice Film Festival. My Fault (Culpa Mia) star has reportedly been accused of sexual assault in France. As reported by Variety, Gabriel was supposed to receive an award called the Filming Italy prize during the festival. However, he also had an international warrant issued on him on charges of alleged sexual assault in France.

Following the arrest, the Venice Film Festival also issued an official statement which read, “Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.​”

Gabriel Guevara is currently in police custody and the Venice court of appeals will hear his case soon.

Guevara made his acting debut with a Spanish adaptation of Nordic teen series titled ‘Skam’. However, he has recently been in the news for his recently released My Fault aka Culpa Mia. His chemistry in the movie with co-star Nicole Wallace has become the talk of the town ever since the film’s release.

Considering the success of My Fault, the makers recently confirmed parts two and three of the Spanish original. The next films in the trilogy will be titled Your Fault and Our Fault. Your Fault and Our Fault will see Nicole Wallace (of Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (of Mañana es hoy, Hit) reprise their roles as step-siblings Noah and Nick. My Fault saw Noah move into her mom’s new husband’s mansion where she met his son, Nick and the two have a secret affair.

“The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?" the makers’ statements read.