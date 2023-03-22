Actress Mahalakshmi tied the nuptial knot with Tamil film producer Ravinder Chandrasekaran on September 1, last year. Since getting married, the adorable pair has been painting the town red with their mushy pictures on social media. Despite all the incessant trolling, the power couple turned a deaf ear to the hate comments, shelling out some major PDA through their romantic snaps.

Recently, Ravinder visited a temple with his beloved wife, sharing another lovely click with Mahalakshmi on Instagram. This time, the producer’s heartfelt caption caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens.

He wrote, “There is no life without pain. There is no life without a way… My girl came and she opened my eyes… She never agreed with all my nonsense but proved that love can change me… I am trying to be in sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindar Chandrasekaran (@ravindarchandrasekaran)

The picture captured Mahalakshmi dressed in a purple and pink-hued saree, having subtle floral patterns. She accessorised her look with statement golden jewellery, sporting a watch in her hand. The actress loosely secured her tresses with a hair clutch. Ravinder stood by her side, with an arm around Mahalakshmi’s shoulder. The producer donned a particoloured shirt in the shades of blue. He teamed up his outfit with a pair of black trousers. The power couple struck a pose outside the temple premises.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments. “You are an inspiration brother. Wish you and Maha a happy and successful life!” wished one user. “So sweet Jodi,” quipped another. “God bless you both,” commented another individual.

On March 21, Mahalakshmi celebrated her 33rd birthday with Ravinder. On the occasion, the Tamil producer wished his beloved wife a Happy Birthday with an extensive note on Instagram. In the picture collage posted by Ravinder, the madly-in-love duo were spotted feeding each other some birthday cake, while Mahalakshmi posed for a picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindar Chandrasekaran (@ravindarchandrasekaran)

On the work front, Mahalakshmi was last seen in the film Munnarivan, helmed by Vijay Raj. The psychological thriller premiered on the big screens in April last year. Meanwhile, Ravinder’s latest production work was the Arvind R directorial, Kaadhal Conditions Apply.

Read all the Latest Movies News here