'My Heartbeat Stood Still While Watching Some Portions Of Maamannan': Actress Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

Mari Selvaraj has made a name for himself in the Tamil film industry after making successful films like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Recently, one of his highly anticipated films, Maamannan, was released in theatres, and the film received a great response from the audience as well as the critics.

Maamannan is an anti-caste film that shows that even an MLA from a progressive political party can be a victim of caste-based discrimination. The film has a talented cast of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film also premiered on Netflix on July 27 and since its release on OTT, it has gained a lot of popularity once again.

After the release of Maamannan on Netflix, many people had diverse opinions regarding the story of the film. While some people praised the cast and the director, others questioned the character played by Fahadh Faasil. Now, actress and director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has also expressed her views after watching the film on OTT.

She tweeted, “Watched #Maamannan, once again a brilliant movie from #MariSelvaraj had issues with the cruelty shown on screen, but that apart, for me, there were portions in the film when everything else stood still, even my heartbeat! The best performance so far from @Udhaystalin was awesome! #Mamannan and the mother were absolutely terrific! I felt @KeerthyOfficial was not in her best form! I loved the villain’s wife’s character. I feel #Mariselvaraj has taken great care and made sure he conveyed what he wanted to with clarity."

Lakshmy also talked about Fahadh Faasil’s performance in the film and how it left a lasting impression. She praised him for the role of the antagonist and she could only see the character and not Fahadh.

Earlier, Maamannan was found in controversy after people on social media started celebrating Fahadh Faasil’s character, Rathanavelu. They made him their favourite character and even uploaded clips from the film with Tamil songs like Mundaasu Sooriyane and Thirupachi Aruvaala, which are songs that celebrate caste pride.

Later, Mari Selvaraj clarified that it was a just character in the film and he had no intention of glorifying the actions of the character.