Kannada actress Ramya has clocked 20 years in Sandalwood. From making her debut opposite late Puneeth Rajkumar in Abhi to her foray into politics, Ramya has indeed come a long way in her career. Recently, the actress-turned-politician took the hot seat of the popular celebrity talk show, Weekend With Ramesh, hosted by actor and television presenter Ramesh Aravind. On the show, Ramya, in a heart-to-heart interaction with Ramesh, spoke about her 20-year-long journey in the film industry. Calling it a rollercoaster ride, full of ups and downs, Ramya also shared that it has been an eventful experience so far.

Ramya was all praises for the actors and directors in the Kannada cine world, with whom she worked. The 40-year-old revealed that every movie of which she was a part, made a special place in her heart. An overwhelmed Ramya cried a pool of tears, recalling her illustrious, filmy career in Sandalwood.

After the success of director Dinesh Baboo’s Abhi, there was no dearth of roles for Ramya. Impressing the movie makers with her powerful performances, the Kannada beauty once again proved her acting prowess in another romantic drama, Excuse Me, released in the same year. Apart from carving a niche for herself in Kannada-language films, Ramya also spread her charismatic on-screen presence in Tamil and Telugu films.

Apart from films, Ramya is also a promising figure in the political field. In the Weekend With Ramesh talk show, the talented actress further revealed that it was her father, industrialist Narayan, who encouraged her daughter to enter politics.

In terms of films, Ramya was on an almost 8-year-long sabbatical. She has now spiked up the curiosity among fans after announcing to return to films once again. The actress is presently gearing up for a powerful comeback with her upcoming film Uttarakaanda. Helmed by filmmaker Rohit Padaki, Uttarakaanda is billed to be an action-packed gangster drama, reports The New Indian Express. The film, also starring Dhanajaya in the lead, the release date of the Ramya-starrer is still under wraps.

