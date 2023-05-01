Mysskin Shares His Experience Of Working With Thalapathy Vijay In Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming cinematic marvel Leo has been creating quite the buzz among cinephiles. Helmed by ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo’s shooting was recently wrapped up in the snowy landscapes of Kashmir. Now, the film team has shifted its base to Chennai, working on the next part of the shoot, in the coastal region. Tamil actor-director Mysskin who is also a part of the big-budget film has recently opened up on working with Thalapathy Vijay. After taking part in the Tamil Producer Sangam Elections, Mysskin in an interaction with journalists heaped praises on Vijay.

Mysskin shared that despite being in a small role in Leo, his character is quite interesting. Calling Vijay his ‘thambi’ or younger brother, the actor revealed that he was grateful for having the opportunity to spend time with Vijay after a gap of many years. Showering multiple plaudits on the Varisu star, Mysskin added that after being in the film industry for 20 long years, Vijay had remained as humble as before, and had not changed even a bit.

“My Thambi (younger brother) Vijay took good care of me and was very warm-hearted. I could feel the same love and that was a huge surprise," said Mysskin. This is not the first time Mysskin has worked with Vijay. Earlier, he made a short cameo in the 2002 Vincent Selva directorial Youth, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Shaheen Khan in important roles.

Mysskin, who is known for films like Mugamoodi, Pisaasu, and Psycho was also all praises for Leo’s filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Calling the director a “sweet guy” Mysskin shared that Lokesh treated him with respect and “high regard.”

Speaking about Leo, the actor-director did not reveal much but raised hopes among the audience by asserting that there will be high-octane action sequences in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. “When Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj come together, what else can we expect?” were his exact words.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Mysskin, Leo consists of a star-studded cast that includes actress Trisha Krishnan, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon,

Arjun Sarja, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand, and Babu Antony in important roles. The Chennai shoot is currently in full swing with the film team trying to churn out the best results. Other details of Leo are currently under tight wraps.

