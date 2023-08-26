N Chandrababu Naidu Lauds Allu Arjun For His National Award Win

On August 24, the winners of the prestigious 69th National Film Awards were announced. Telugu fans were on cloud nine after Allu Arjun bagged the award for Best Actor for his movie Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. Pushpa: The Rise is a pan-India movie that was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Congratulations wishes have been pouring in for the actor. Now, the ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and National President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), N Chandrababu Naidu has wished Allu Arjun for his win. While interacting with the media, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his pride for Allu Arjun’s achievement. He said that this is the first time in almost six decades that a Telugu actor has been honoured on the national stage. He also posted on social media regarding the same and even gave a nod to the film RRR for gaining international recognition.

N Chandrababu Naidu’s social media post read, “Congratulations to all the winners who have brought unique recognition to the Telugu film industry by winning many awards in the National Film Awards announced by the Central Government. Congratulations to Allu Arjun for winning the Best Actor award. Likewise, to the directors and technicians of RRR, Uppena, and Kondapolam movies who have won awards in various categories. Congratulations to Purushottamacharya for being selected as the Best Critic.”

Allu Arjun shared his feelings on Twitter after his big win. He wrote, “A huge congratulations to all the National Award Winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. And I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. I feel honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled.”

A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling…— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 25, 2023

Actors like Venkatesh Daggubati, Nani, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Suriya Sivakumar, Rashmika Mandanna and many others expressed their excitement and pride after Allu Arjun’s win.