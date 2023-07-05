Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Was Conceived During Climax Of 1st Part: Raghu Hassan

Naanu Matthu Gunda is a comedy Kannada film directed by Raghu Hassan that was released in 2020. In the movie, a Labrador was a prominent character, as a beautiful relationship between a dog and a man was portrayed. At the time of the shooting, when the movie’s climax was being shot, director-producer Raghu Hassan and the team decided to make a sequel of it.

In one of the interviews, Raghu shared that in the first part of the movie, the bond between Hero Shivraj KR Pee and Goon was reflected, and during the shoot for the last part of the movie, the makers thought that a second part could be made. So there was a plan that if Part 1 did well at the box office, then a sequel would be made, and as per the plan, the movie was appreciated by the people and did quite well at the ticket counters.

Raghu began writing the second part of the story, and it took almost one year to bring the script into proper shape. When the scripting and other necessary things were done, the shooting for the movie started. He stated that a part of the movie has been shot in Shioga and Thirthahalli, and shooting of some scenes will be done in Ooty on July 15 as preparation for it is in the process.

He said that making a dog movie is itself a challenge as they don’t listen all the time. At least to finalise one shot, five or six takes are required, and it is more difficult because the makers are shooting with one dog for the entire movie, who was there in the first part as well, Raghu added. He mentioned that female breeds of dogs still listen to your commands compared to male breeds, but the makers went ahead with the mald dog Simba.

Raghu is quite excited about the sequel, as he believes that they are creating a new kind of cinema with this film, and the content will be revealed step by step. More information related to the movie will be out soon in the coming days. Music director RP Patnaik is composing music for the movie and Ruthvik Muralidhar is giving the background score.