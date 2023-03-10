Naatu Naatu at Oscars: From RRR Re-release to Interviews, How Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli Took Over US

It is a moment of pride for the makers of RRR as the film’s song has been nominated for the ‘Best Original Song’ category at the Oscars 2023. Ahead of the declaration of the winners during the live 95th Academy Awards, director SS Rajamouli and the film’s cast participated in multiple promotional gigs for Naatu Naatu. From appearing on talk shows to hosting the movie’s world’s biggest screening, the high-octane Indian actioner has created a massive buzz online. As Oscars 2023 nears, here’s a look at everything that you need to know about the hype surrounding Naatu Naatu.

RRR’s re-release in the USA

Before the Oscars 2023 winner announcement, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has been re-released in the USA. The film’s distributor Variance Films officially announced the news on social media, revealing its premiere in over 200 theatres across the nation. The re-release took place just a couple of days after the world’s biggest screening of RRR in LA on March 3.

#RRR FINAL TRAILERLet the CelebRRRation begin! S.S. Rajamouli's masterpiece #RRRMovie is roaring back to over 200 theaters nationwide starting March 3rd. Tickets and theater list here: https://t.co/VUSJeHFLGW #RRRforOscars @sarigamacinemas pic.twitter.com/5xtqbQFKjJ— Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) February 22, 2023

World’s biggest screening of RRR in LA

The movie’s ‘world’s biggest screening’ was organized by the makers in Los Angeles on March 1. The special screening was hosted at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown, LA. Such was the craze that the entire venue was sold out and thousands flocked to the matinee houses to watch the film. The official Instagram page of RRR gave a sneak peek of the fan celebration in a video that saw a long queue assembled outside the matinee house. “A 1647-seater venue is sold out in Los Angeles, USA on the 342nd day of RRR Movie release. It’s heartwarming to see the audience waiting in a long queue to get inside,” stated the makers.

SSS Rajamouli, Ram Charan interact with fans

After the World’s biggest screening of RRR, director SS Rajamouli, and actor Ram Charan also personally interacted with fans during a live Q&A session. Besides this, the team also left no opportunity to greet fans and even take pictures with them.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR promoted RRR on various platforms

Ahead of the Oscars ceremony, Ram Charan appeared on Good Morning America 3 to talk about RRR’s nomination. “I think it’s one of the finest writings of my director, Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Speilberg of India, everybody calls him that, and I hope that he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon with the next film,” said the actor. Jr NTR also sat down with Entertainment Tonight recently to talk about taking India on the Oscars red carpet via RRR.

SS Rajamouli breaks down the creation of Naatu Naatu

If interviews weren’t enough, SS Rajamouli sat down with Variety to decode the making of Naatu Naatu. The director spoke at length about the song’s location, costume, and choreography. He revealed how he scouted for locations outside India and found The Presidential Palace in Kyiv as the perfect venue. Talking about the cast’s delicate costumes were designed by the director’s wife Rama.

Read all the Latest Movies News here