Oscars performance of the viral heel-tapping hit number Naatu Naatu from RRR left social media divided. While a section of the internet was happy to see Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava taking to the Oscars stage to perform Naatu Naatu live, some were upset with the fact that none of the dancers onstage were confirmed to be of Indian descent.

On the other hand, RRR duo Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans were hoping that the two would be performing on Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. However, to everyone’s disappointment, they couldn’t join Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj on stage. It was later revealed that Tarak and Ram were approached for the performance but they backed out. Oscars producer Raj Kapoor told The Academy that Ram Charan and Jr NTR weren’t comfortable recreating the blockbuster song due to lack of rehearsal time.

Now, Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj has shared his thoughts on how the entire country missed watching the OG stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing to the Oscar-winning song during the gala ceremony.

“If they would have entered the stage, it would have been a big blast for sure. I don’t know for sure what happened. I feel the same as you, the whole of India would have gone mad,” Rahul told Hindustan Times.

While it would have been a treat to watch Ram Charan and Jr NTR perform with Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, the singers brought the house down nevertheless. The duo delivered a powerful performance and received a standing ovation at the 95th Academy Awards.

Read all the Latest Movies News here