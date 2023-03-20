Naatu Naatu Fever Is On: US Girl Grooves To The Oscar-Winning Track And How

Everyone now is obsessed with the famous RRR song Naatu Naatu. And why not? the electrifying number is a global hit. Now, we have an Oscar too. Whether we know the lyrics or not it makes us groove all the time. From celebs to embassies, people are sharing their version of the hit number and we are loving it. Now, a video has surfaced where a teen named Olga Manassyan can be seen dancing to Naatu Naatu. Oh boy, she has nailed it. Along with the clip, the person wrote, “Rate this dance from 1-10. This dance and song were so memorable at the Oscars this year, I couldn’t resist but learn the dance!”

The video has spread like wildfire. The video has been getting many reactions across the world. Commenting on the reel, a user wrote, “One of the toughest and fastest choreography”. Another user wrote, “All the Indians after watching this be like #proud.” A person added, “Girl knows where her views are coming from.”

Naatu Naatu is from the movie RRR and has been composed by M.M Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairav and Rahul Sipligunj. This fiery number has been getting all the love from across the world for its grooving beats and energetic choreography. RRR’s Naatu Naatu also won the award for best original song at Golden Globes which was the first for India, and to top it, it just won at the 95th Oscar award in the same category.

Even before the 95th Academy Awards was announced, last week, Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok stepped out with his flavour to the Naatu Naatu song. The Korean Embassy in India shared the video of the performance on Twitter where the staff were seen dressed up as RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Believe it or not, we all are now just hooked on the song.

