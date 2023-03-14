It was a night to remember for Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj at the Oscars 2023. Not only did the singers are now part of history as Naatu Naatu won an Academy Award for Best Original Song but the RRR singers were also the first duo from the Telugu film industry to have performed at the Oscars. If these weren’t enough to make the Oscars one of their best nights, Bhairava and Sipligunj’s cherry on the icing was meeting Rihanna.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj revealed that they bumped into Rihanna at the 95th Academy Awards with Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith. Bhairava shared a picture with the Umbrella singer and wrote, “I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna."

“Wanted to tell her how much I love ‘Stay’ and that I must’ve listened to it a million times. This memory is going to ‘stay’ in my heart forever We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE!" he added.

Meanwhile, Sipligunj took to Instagram and shared a solo picture with RiRi along with the caption, “Wooow I have met the most amazing lady with a very beautiful heart ❤️ Still in shock by seeing your humbleness #rihana @badgalriri and how down to earth you are! Thank you so much for calling and appreciating for the performance and #oscarwinning. It’s an emotional moment for me!! Can’t keep calm #mydreamcometrue."

Rihanna was nominated for Best Original Song as well for her track Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Despite losing the award to Naatu Naatu, Rihanna was seen sporting a big smile and cheering for Naatu Naatu.

