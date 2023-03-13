Naatu Naatu Wins at Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone In Tears as RRR Wins Best Original Song

Deepika Padukone couldn’t hold back her tears as RRR’s Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. The actress, who presented the Naatu Naatu performance at the 95th Academy Awards, was seated in the crowd with other attendees and was seen tearing up when MM Keeravani took on the stage and accepted the award. Videos of an emotional Deepika are now going viral.

Although she was seated away from the RRR team, Deepika did not shy away from showing her support to the team of the SS Rajamouli film and celebrated their win in her seat.

deepika when naatu naatu won the oscar pic.twitter.com/IuT5tgouhE— Tara (@sarphiriiiii) March 13, 2023

While presenting Naatu Naatu’s performance earlier in the night, Deepika said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar."

“Do you know Naatu? Because if not, you are about to. From the film RRR, this is Naatu Naatu," she added, giving the stage to singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It became the first ever Telugu song to be performed at the Oscars. The performance ended in a standing ovation from the audience.

Naatu Naatu has made history to become the first ever Telugu song to not only be performed and nominated but also won at the Oscars. The song, composed by M. M. Keeravani, competed with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once in the Best Original Song category.

