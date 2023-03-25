Naatu Naatu Won Oscars Because of Ajay Devgn? Actor Tells Kapil Sharma How He Played Crucial Part

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won several accolades globally, the most recent being recognition at the 95th Academy Awards when Naatu Naatu received an Oscar for Best Original Song. Ajay Devgn, who was also a part of this blockbuster film, reacted to the prestigious award presented to the song’s composer, MM Keeravaani, and lyricist Chandrabose. The actor appeared on the comedy reality programme The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Bholaa. Ajay came along with his co-stars Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal. Ajay reveals how he had a significant role to play in RRR’s victory.

In the latest promo shared on Instagram by SonyTV, Kapil Sharma and his team welcome the guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ajay Devgn and Kapil engage in fan banter and pulled each other’s leg. During their chat, Kapil mentioned RRR’s historic win. Speaking about the win, Ajay said, “Naatu Naatu ne Oscar meri wajah se jeeta (Naatu Naatu won an Oscar because of him)." When Kapil asked him to elaborate, Ajay humorously replied, “Agar maine uss gaane mein naach diya hota toh (what if I had danced in the song)?" Ajay left the audience in splits, claiming himself to be a bad dancer.

The promo has left fans all excited for the upcoming episode. One user replied, “Can’t wait to see darling Tabu and Ajay on this episode. Another user exclaimed, “So excited for this."

RRR was released in March last year and starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt were also part of the film. The film received positive reviews and is said to have grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Besides the Oscars, the film was also honoured at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Ajay Devgn posted a glimpse of the 6-minute long chase action sequence from the film Bholaa on Instagram earlier this week, writing, “Here’s a glimpse of the 6-minute long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from Bholaa."The video starts with the text, “The action of this movie is dedicated to my father, Shri Veeru Devgn, the man who taught me all."

In the BTS clip, Ajay Devgn can be seen planning the action sequence with his team and then performing the scenes after 3 months of rehearsal and practice. Bholaa will be released in theatres on March 30.

