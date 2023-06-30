Nabha Natesh Looks Stunning In Blue Saree In Latest Photos

Nabha Natesh is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She makes hearts flutter with her sartorial choices and aesthetic beauty every time she uploads on social media. The actress recently shared a couple of random photos on her official Instagram handle, which are currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the first photo, she is seen shooting outdoors in an open field. She draped herself in a blue silk saree with a golden border and a crew is standing with her. One of the crew members is fixing her hair while the other is doing her touch-up; one is fixing her saree, and the other two are seen holding a coffee mug and a fan.

In the other one, she is seen in her casual avatar in a lavender-coloured T-shirt and white joggers. She is seen holding a coffee mug and smelling a mogra gajra which she tied in her hand. She also shared a video where she is seen in denim. Nabha wore a white crop top which she teamed with a denim jacket and a mini skirt and is seen entering the studio. In the last snap, she is seen in her gym taking a mirror selfie and having a cold coffee. Sharing these random clicks, the actress wrote, “Random drama dump! Ok bye!" in the caption. Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “Nice, so pretty," and another one said, “So beautiful." Many also showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Four days back, Nabha Natesh shared another set of photos in a strapless black dress with a thigh-high slit. She opted for glam makeup, kept her traces open and rounded off her look with a pearl neckpiece. She looked like a queen. “The petals hold a story only the mystique roses know," read her caption.

Nabha Natesh made her film debut in 2015 with the Kannada film Vajrakaya and her Telugu film debut with Nannu Dochukunduvate in 2018. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the 2019 film iSmart Shankar. She was last seen in the Telugu black comedy thriller film Maestro in 2021.