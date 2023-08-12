Nabha Natesh's Breathtaking No-makeup Avatar Is Too Cute To Handle

Kannada actress Nabha Natesh rose to fame after making her entry into Telugu cinema. Before that, she appeared in three Kannada films. Following her debut, she landed important roles in several films like Disco Raja, Solo Bratuke So Better, Alludu Adurs, and Maestro.

Nabha Natesh recently shared a picture, possibly without makeup, wearing a casual blue shirt and keeping her hair open. She captioned this post with a long paragraph, “Every morning one wakes up with a thought like a little nudge of purpose or a splash of life goal or just plain simple thoughts. Those thoughts? they could be varying, changing up like the weather. Maybe some of them remain constant or will they ever do? I always wonder. But the whole ‘waking up with a thought’ gig stays rock solid rite? Okay, that’s just me spilling some thoughts about thoughts. Later ladies! Ps: I mostly wake up with a thought of drinking my coffee”.

Last week, Nabha Natesh shared stunning photos on Instagram that quickly gained popularity. In these images, she is wearing a white co-ord set. The ensemble includes a stylish sleeveless crop top paired with a high-slit waist-length skirt. Interestingly, she opted to go barefoot for the shoot. The pictures capture Nabha Natesh posing beneath a tree, with sunlight gently caressing her face and body. The first photo shows her in a serene pose with closed eyes, while the second displays her looking directly at the camera. Nabha Natesh accessorised her elegant outfit with hoop earrings and left her hair down. The post is captioned, “Just a girl who loves to play with light and shadow."

Nabha Natesh has predominantly appeared in Kannada and Tamil cinema. She stepped into the acting world with the Kannada film Vajrakaya alongside Shiva Rajkumar in 2015. Her entry into Telugu cinema was marked by the movie Nannu Dochukunduvate, where she starred opposite Sudheer Babu in 2018. Her breakthrough role arrived in 2019 with the film iSmart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh, where she shared the screen with Ram Pothineni. Fans fondly refer to her as the iSmart Beauty. Additionally, she secured a place in the top 11 of Femina Miss India Bangalore 2013 and was honoured with the Miss Intellectual award.