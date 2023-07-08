Nabha Natesh’s Sun-kissed Photos Are Too Cute To Miss

South actress Nabha Natesh is known for her impeccable style and glamorous personality. She often shares pictures and videos on social media. Recently, she dropped a string of sun-kissed pictures of herself. They will surely give you weekend vibes. In the photos, Nabha can be seen donning a white spaghetti top that features a knot and paired with designer jeans. She captioned it, “When one’s fav pass time be sun-soaking. So can you guess if these pictures were taken in the morning or evening?” Fans could be seen gushing over her stunning looks in the comment section. Nabha opted for a no-makeup look and left her wavy tresses open as she posed for the lens. She garnered everyone’s attention.

Nabha Natesh often shells out major fashion goals, which is surely a sight to behold. Some time back, she decked up in an off-shoulder cut-out black dress. She looked pretty amazing. Nabha slayed the look with her glam-up attire and accessorised her outfit with a pearl necklace. For the makeup, she wore smokey eye makeup, bold liner, blush, and a shade of pink lipstick.

Nabha Natesh has gained recognition for her roles in various films such as Disco Raja, Vajrakaya, Solo Brathuke So Better, and Nannu Dochukunduvate. She made her acting debut at 19 with the 2015-film Vajrakaya, where she starred alongside Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. Following that, she went on to make her mark in the 2018 Telugu film Nannu Dochukunduvate.

She went on to feature in notable movies such as Disco Raja and Alludu Adhurs. Her breakthrough came with her role in the 2019 film iSmart Shankar. Her most recent appearance was in the Telugu black comedy thriller film Maestro in 2021. Now, she is gearing up to star in the upcoming film Tyson Naidu.