Watch: Nag Ashwin's Hilarious Way To Unveil Project K's First Glimpse Will Leave You In Splits

After months of anticipation, the makers of Project K finally unveiled the official title of the epic sci-fi actor on Friday, July 21. If that wasn’t enough, the first glimpse of the movie was also dropped during the Comic-Con event in San Diego, USA, attended by director Nag Ashwin. What’s attention-worthy was the unique way the Project K team decided to brace audiences for the film’s first glimpse. And it all entailed Nag Ashwin getting abducted by his own troopers. In the video released by Vyjayanthi Movies on Twitter, the filmmaker initially can be seen walking casually when a barrage of raiders invade his personal space.

Surrounded by masked men, the director peacefully surrenders to the people who are wielding weapons in their hands. “Our captain Nag Ashwin got caught by his own raiders. Catch the Project K Glimpse on July 21st," the production house teased while sharing the video. Take a look at it here:

What is the title of Project K?

After several months of hiding the secret from fans, the official title of Project K is announced to be Kalki 2898 AD. The scale with which the upcoming sci-fi film is being promoted is quite grand, nothing like the Indian film industry has seen before. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to raise expectations about the fictional epic film that will hit the big screen next year.

First glimpse of Kalko 2898 AD

The first teaser of the highly-anticipated film is set in a future far away when the entire world is taken over by darkness. With humans suffering under a heinous regime, a force rises from the dust to challenge the powerful entities. With a star-war like, a glimpse of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the futuristic world gets unveiled. While Deepika appears to be lined in a queue of soldiers, Amitabh Bachchan makes a short entry with his intense gaze. Lastly, the warrior avatar of Prabhas is released featuring a far more muscular and superior personality than fans have ever seen. If the first glimpse is anything to go by, it seems Prabhas is gearing up to wage a fierce war against the oppression of the weak by fighting a deadly regime. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Besides Prabhas, Deepika, and Amitabh, the ensemble cast of the movie also stars Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and Pashupathy in crucial roles. Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled for a release in January 2024.