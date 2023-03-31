Naga Chaitanya Began Dating Sobhita Dhulipala 11 Months After Divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been making headlines for his alleged romance with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021.

According to Hyderabad Times, Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now". This means, Chaitanya and Sobhita reportedly started dating each other 11 months after the former’s divorce from Samantha. Recently, a photo of the rumoured lovebirds took the internet by storm. In the picture, the two actors were seen at a restaurant in London.

“Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been together for at least six months now. The picture that went viral was taken during a secret vacation they went on in November last year; it’s just that the picture got leaked now,” a source close to the couple informs Hyderabad Times.

Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, the picture that went viral on social media was shared by chef Surender Mohan on his official Instagram account. However, it has now been taken down. In the picture, the Custody actor was seen posing with the chef while the Made In Heaven star was seen seated in the background. Sobhita was seen wearing a saree while she seemed like she was covering her face with her hand.

The restaurant is popular among stars. In the past, actors such as Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar have dined at the outlet. Spider-Man: No Way Home couple Zendaya and Tom Holland were also spotted eating at the restaurant.

As for Sobhita and Chay, in August last year, a Pinkvilla source claimed Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted at the actor’s new home recently and they were comfortable in each other’s company. “Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time at the actor’s new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source had said.

