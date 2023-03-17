Naga Chaitanya has bought a new house almost three years after he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated, a new report claims. Chay and Samantha were living together in their Jubilee Hills home after their wedding. However, Chaitanya moved out of the house after the couple decided to part ways and file for a divorce in 2020. It was reported that Chaitanya moved in with his father Nagarjuna and has been living with them.

Now, a new report claims that he has finally picked his dream home and signed the cheque for it. According to a report by Siasat.com, Naga Chaitanya had bought the house a while ago but was waiting for the work on it to be finished. While the house’s work was being done, he was allegedly staying at a five-star hotel. As per the report, Chaitanya has officially moved into his new home. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

In 2022, it was reported that Samantha had bought the house that was once home to her and Chaitanya after their wedding. Film producer Murali Mohan said that Samantha paid a higher amount than the house’s market value for the house. It was also revealed that the couple had sold the house when they decided to separate. A few reports at the time also claimed that Samantha paid a whopping Rs 100 crore for the house.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Custody. It is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, and is presented by Pavan Kumar. Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have been roped in for curating the music of Custody. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The Telugu star dons the role of a police officer while Krithi Shetty is seen as his love interest in the film.

