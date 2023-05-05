Naga Chaitanya CONFIRMS He And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Are 'Formally Divorced,' Says 'The Court Has...'

Telugu stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are formally divorced. The Custody actor revealed that he and Samantha were granted a divorce last year. The couple, who was married for almost four years, announced their separation in 2021, leaving fans in shock. While the reason of their split is still unknown, Chaitanya admitted that he and Samantha have moved on.

“Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," he told The Times of India. Praising her, Chaitanya added, “She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness."

Samantha and Chaitanya were dating for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, speculations of their separation began when Samantha removed Chaitanya’s family name ‘Akkineni’ from her social media handles. After growing speculations and rumours, Chaitanya and Samantha issued a joint statement confirming the split.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” read an excerpt from the statement.

Speaking with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, last year, Samantha referred to Chaitanya as her ‘ex-husband’ and added that the split was not amicable. Speaking about the separation, Samantha said on the show, “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been." Karan asked her if there are any hard feelings. The actress replied, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes." “So it’s not an amicable situation right now," KJo prompted her. “Not right now, but maybe sometime in the future, yeah," she replied.

