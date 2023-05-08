Naga Chaitanya Has No Regrets Working In Laal Singh Chaddha, 'I Just Followed Aamir Khan In This Journey

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Naga Chaitanya opened up about the film's poor box office performance and how he came out as an evolved person

Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Even though the film was a highly anticipated remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, the film bombed miserably at the box office. The actor who essayed the character similar to Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba expressed in a recent interview that despite the poor reception of the film, he didn’t regret his decision.

The actor told Mirchi 9, “The main reason for me to do that project was to travel with Aamir sir. As an actor, I wished I get to travel with him for just 2 days to learn from him. I walked into the project with this mindset. But I got to work with him for 5-6 months.”

Chay also emphasized that Laal Singh Chaddha might have flopped but the experience was transformative for him, “There was a lot of honesty, even in the way Aamir sir was working. I just followed him in this journey and I have no regrets at all. It’s unfortunate that the movie didn’t work out but I came out as an evolved person, both professionally and personally. It’s because of what he taught me," he said.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also recently confirmed that he and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are officially divorced now. In the same interview, the Custody actor also praised his former wife and called her a ‘lovely person’. He also mentioned that he feels bad only when the ‘mutual respect’ is taken away in the public eye.

“Samantha is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That’s what I feel bad about,” Chay told E-Times.

Samantha and Chaitanya were dating for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, the two announced their separation in October 2021 i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they had issued a statement asking fans and followers for privacy as they ‘move on’.

