Naga Chaitanya 'Walks Out' of Theatre After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi Trailer Plays on Screen?

Naga Chaitanya allegedly walked out of the theatre after the trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming romantic film Kushi was played. Samantha will be seen romancing Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. The trailer has already generated curiously among fans and the songs are being loved by all. With less than a week left for its release, a new report claimed that Chaitanya, Samantha’s ex-husband, watched the trailer when he recently stepped out to watch a movie and allegedly left shortly after the trailer was played.

On Friday, Chaitanya was reportedly attending a special screening of the Telugu-dubbed version of the Kannada film Boys Hostel. A video of him heading to the theatre also surfaced online. However, an entertainment portal called M9 claimed that Chaitanya walked out of the screening during the interval, allegedly after watching Kushi’s trailer.

The entertainment portal, as reported by Siasat.com, claimed that Chaitanya enjoyed the first half of the film and during the interval, the trailer of Kushi was played. The trailer put Chaitanya in an ‘awkward’ position. It is claimed tht the operator ‘corrected the error’ but “Chay walked out of the premiere after the incident." Although it is unclear ‘if the mishap had soured his mood or if he had other commitments.’ News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of these reports.

Samantha and Chaitanya parted way in 2021. The duo issued a joint statement confirming their split. While the cause of their divorce is still unknown, earlier this year, Chaitanya confirmed that the divorce has come through and both of them have moved on.

“Yes. It’s been more than two years since we separated and a year since we were formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," he told The Times of India. Praising her, Chaitanya added, “She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness."