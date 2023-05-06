Naga Chaitanya Makes SHOCKING Statement About Director Parasuram, Says 'He Wasted My...'

Tollywood director Parasuram’s collaboration with Naga Chaitanya was confirmed long ago but the director opted to direct Sarkaru Vaara Paata with Mahesh Babu first and the project got delayed. The reports following that suggested that Parasuram has started working on his next with Naga Chaitanya, although no official confirmation about the project was made. It was also reported that Chay was not happy with the script so he had suggested some changes. Eventually, that project got shelved.

During an interview with the Telugu channel Great Andhra, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor made some shocking statements when the interviewer asked him about Parsuram. Refusing to entertain the topic, Naga Chaitanya stated, “It’s a Waste of Time To talk about director Parasuram. He wasted my time, I don’t even like to talk about this topic."

As for Naga Chaitanya, the 2021 film Love Story enjoyed success after Covid’s second wave faded. Last year, he made a film with his father Nagarjuna. The Sankranthi gift was titled Bangarraju, and it performed decently at the box office, and Naga Chaitanya hit a hat-trick with the back-to-back success of Majili, Love Story and Bangarraju. Earlier, Venki Mama was also a success. All combined revealed that Naga Chaitanya had enjoyed four back-to-back hits.

In addition to that, Naga Chaitanya was also in his news for his big Bollywood debut in the Aamir Khan starrer remake of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen in Custody. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Custody also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami and Priyamani in key roles. Naga Chaitanya’s first bilingual (Tamil and Telugu), Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. It is presented by Pavan Kumar. There are no clear reports about what is the storyline of Custody.

