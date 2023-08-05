Naga Chaitanya Meets Fishermen To Prepare For His Role In Next Film

Naga Chaitanya is currently reeling under his successive flops like Bangarraju, Thank You, Lal Singh Chaddha and Custody. He is now gearing up for another film tentatively titled NC 23. It revolves around the life of fishermen. Chaitanya visited Srikakulam District, located in the northeastern part of Andhra Pradesh. He met the fishermen living there and interacted with them to understand their culture and way of living. He tried to know all the possible intricacies of their life, so as to get enough knowledge for essaying the role of a fisherman. One of Chaitanya’s fan pages has shared the videos of his meeting with them on Instagram.

Chaitanya also interacted with the media during this trip to Srikakulam. Yuva Samrat, as Chaitanya is popularly called by the fans, revealed some details about this film. Chaitanya said that director Chandoo Mondeti had told him about the storyline of NC 23 six months ago and he was very excited to hear it. Naga Chaitanya added that Chandoo has curated the plot of this film based on real-life events. He also said that NC 23 has an inspiring storyline. According to Chaitanya, he came to know about the lifestyle of fishermen while working on the subject of this film. He also gained important insights into their language and the composition of villages.

Chandoo also told reporters that a local native named Karthik has written a storyline on a true incident that happened in 2018. Karthik then narrated this story to the producers Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind. According to Chandoo, Karthik was happy when everyone heard this story, and he teamed up with him to work on its script. He revealed that they worked on the script for 2 years and now it is finally completed.

As per the reports, makers have left no stone unturned for the pre-production work of NC 23 and it will go on floors in August. GA2 Pictures has produced it. Besides Chaitanya, the makers have not revealed the names of the other cast members.