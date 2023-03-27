After reports of Naga Chaitanya buying a new property in Hyderabad, details of its cost have come to the fore. The actor purchased the house almost three years after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to a report by Siasat, Naga Chaitanya's recently bought a house worth sts Rs 15 crores. The apartment is reported to be designed with lavishness and sophistication that reflects his personal taste and preferences. His new residence is situated in close proximity to his family's home and indicates his affection towards them and his wish to maintain close ties with his origins.

Earlier reports suggested that Naga Chaitanya had purchased the house some time back, but he was waiting to complete the construction work before moving in. During the period when the house was under construction, he reportedly stayed at a five-star hotel. The report also confirmed that Naga Chaitanya has shifted to his new home.

Prior to this, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha stayed together in their Jubilee Hills home following their wedding. However, after their separation and decision to initiate divorce proceedings in 2020, Naga Chaitanya moved out of the house. It was reported that he relocated to his father Nagarjuna's residence.

Reports in 2022 revealed that Samantha had purchased the house where she and Naga Chaitanya lived after their marriage. According to film producer Murali Mohan, Samantha paid a price above the house's market value. It was also disclosed that the couple had sold the house during their separation. Some reports even suggested that Samantha paid an enormous sum of Rs 100 crore for the property.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in crucial roles. Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s much-awaited film Custody. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami and Priyamani in lead roles.Custody is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi through the Srinivasaa Silver Screen production company, with Pavan Kumar as the presenter. The music for the film will be curated by Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja. In the movie, the Telugu star portrays a police officer, and Krithi Shetty plays the role of his love interest.

