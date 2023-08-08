Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Meeting Fishermen For NC 23, Shares Video: 'Shoot to Begin Soon'

Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he recently met the fishermen of Srikakulam to learn about their “lives and land" for developing his character for NC23. The film will be helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. Bunny Vyas will produce the project under the guidance of Allu Aravind. For the pre-production, the team ventured into coastal Andhra Pradesh’s Machilesham village in Srikakulam.

The actor shared snippets from their time in the village. He shared the video with the caption, “#nc23expedition had a great experience meeting the fishermen of Srikakulam along with their families .. hearing out their experiences, understanding their land was a great start to building my character for #nc23 Shoot to being soon on this one .. more details shortly."

The actor said in the video, “We are in this village to meet the characters, study their body language, know the texture of the village and understand their lifestyle." The video showed masses of fans gathered on the streets to greet Naga Chaitanya, who sweetly waves at them and interacts with some people.

“The director was keen that we should not work on this story sitting in Hyderabad. We are taking this pre-production forward with a lot of care by studying the people and the atmosphere," producer Bunny Vyas said in the video. Director Chandoo Mondeti added, “Our pre-production begins now after coming to this village and observing every minute detail."

Geetha Arts, Allu Aravind’s production company, also announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the film is in the pre-production stage. They shared, “A successful odyssey for Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni and team as they begin the pre-production of #NC23 ❤️‍🔥 #NC23Expedition spanned across a village in Srikakulam and the oceans to understand the life and work of the fishermen 🌊🔥 Here’s a glimpse into their Expedition! Shoot begins soon 🎬".

