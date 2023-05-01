Naga Chaitanya Reveals 'BIGGEST REGRET' in Life After Divorce from Samantha, Says 'Everything Is...'

Naga Chaitanya often grabs headlines for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo had been married for nearly four years. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Now ahead of the release of his upcoming film Custody, Chaitanya opens up about the “biggest regret" in his life.

During a fun segment of truth or dare with YouTuber Irfan’s View, Chaitanya was asked about his biggest regret. To which, Chaitanya said, “There are no regrets in my life, bro. Everything is just a learn lesson." When further asked, “Any regret like… I woke up late today… After acting in any film, did you go like, ‘Damn! I shouldn’t have done this!" “There are many like that," Chaitanya hilariously responded. “There are some 2-3 films like that," Chaitanya added.

This comes after his brother Akhil Akkineni reacted for the first time to Chaitanya’s dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021.

During a press conference of his latest film ‘Agent,’ Akhil was reportedly asked about Chaitanya’s viral photo with Sobhita from London. Recently, a photo of the rumoured lovebirds took the internet by storm. In the picture, Chaitanya is posing with a chef while Sobhita is seen seated behind, seemingly covering her face.

According to a report in Cinejosh.com, Akhil apparently said that during that time he was “busy" transforming his physique working in the gym for his role in Agent and so he had “no idea" about Chaitanya and Sobhita’s alleged relationship.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times.

Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better,” a source had earlier said.

