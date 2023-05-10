Naga Chaitanya Reveals He's Still in Touch With THIS Ex-Girlfriend and It's Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya might be making the headlines for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a while now but the Custody actor’s recent confession about his dating life is bound to drop jaws. The actor in a new interview revealed his first relationship dates back to the time he was in class nine and he is still in touch with the woman. He revealed they dated for two years.

Chaitanya revealed details of his first relationship during an interaction with Behindwoods TV. The actor was asked to reveal who his first crush was in school. He first said, “You cannot reveal crushes in public. I had a school crush in 9th standard." He then surprised the host by saying, “The love story went on for two years. I am still in touch with her. No enemies (he laughed)."

This is not the first time that Chaitanya opened up about his personal life before he dated and married Samantha. In another recent interview, Chaitanya revealed the number of women he kissed — both on and off the screen.

During a fun segment of truth or dare with YouTuber Irfan’s View, Chaitanya was asked about how many people he has “kissed." To which, Chaitanya blushed and said, “I don’t know. I’ve lost count," before quickly adding, “As in there are many kissing scenes in films itself. So how can I count? It’s already public knowledge. It’s not much of a secret here." Later, Chaitanya hilariously confessed, “I’m going to get in trouble after this video comes out."

On the work front, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of Custody, which will hit theatres on May 12. Custody narrates the storyline of an honest constable A Shiva, played by Chaitanya, who is given the task of protecting a criminal from his rivals. Custody also stars Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Premgi, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath. Custody’s trailer was unveiled on May 5.

