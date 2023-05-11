Naga Chaitanya REVEALS What He Still Likes About His Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya has revealed what he still likes about his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. When asked the same in a recent interview with Prema the Journalist, the actor appreciated Samantha’s determination and said, “Samantha… go-getter, hard worker. Her determination is amazing. If she wants something, she will go get it.”

Not just this, but when asked about the films that he liked of her in recent times, Chaitanya mentioned Oh Baby! and Samantha’s show Family Man 2.

It is in the same interview that Naga Chaitanya called his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘unfortunate’ and mentioned that he has ‘immense respect’ for that phase. “Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot,” he said.

Samantha and Chaitanya dated for a few years before they tied the knot in 2017. However, the two announced their separation in October 2021 i.e after four years of their marriage. Back then, they had issued a statement asking fans and followers for privacy as they ‘move on’.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” an excerpt from their statement read.

Earlier this month, Chay confirmed that he and Samantha are officially divorced now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of Custody, which will hit theatres on May 12. On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. She will be next seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in her pipeline.