CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » When Naga Chaitanya REVEALED What He Will Do If He Meets Samantha After Divorce: 'I Will Say...'
1-MIN READ

When Naga Chaitanya REVEALED What He Will Do If He Meets Samantha After Divorce: 'I Will Say...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she and Naga Chaitanya are not on cordial terms.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she and Naga Chaitanya are not on cordial terms.

Naga Chaitanya often grabs headlines for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In an old interview, he had revealed what his reaction would be if he met Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya often hits headlines for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple had been married for nearly four years. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha had earlier revealed during her appearance on The Koffee With Karan that she and Chaitanya were not on cordial terms after their separation.

However, in an old interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naga Chaitanya responded to what his reaction would be if he were to meet Samantha after divorce. “I will say hi and give her a hug,” Chaitanya had replied.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021, leaving their fans in absolute shock. Last year, Chaitanya also opened up about the reason behind his silence about the split.

Speaking with ETimes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times.

Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better,” a source had earlier said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. Naga Chaitanya
  2. regional cinema
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
first published:May 05, 2023, 11:52 IST
last updated:May 05, 2023, 11:53 IST