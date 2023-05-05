When Naga Chaitanya REVEALED What He Will Do If He Meets Samantha After Divorce: 'I Will Say...'

Naga Chaitanya often hits headlines for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple had been married for nearly four years. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha had earlier revealed during her appearance on The Koffee With Karan that she and Chaitanya were not on cordial terms after their separation.

However, in an old interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naga Chaitanya responded to what his reaction would be if he were to meet Samantha after divorce. “I will say hi and give her a hug,” Chaitanya had replied.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021, leaving their fans in absolute shock. Last year, Chaitanya also opened up about the reason behind his silence about the split.

Speaking with ETimes, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, “Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times.

Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better,” a source had earlier said.

