Naga Chaitanya Reveals Worst Thing About Getting Rejected in Love: 'Part That Irritates Me Most...'

Naga Chaitanya opened up about the worst thing about getting rejected in love. The actor, who has been in the news for his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the last couple of years, opened up about being rejected in love in a new fun video. The Custody star was seen playing Truth or Dare with a YouTuber when the subject of rejection popped up and Chay revealed it irritates him when women friend zone men.

As part of the video shared by Irfan’s View, the host Irfan and Naga Chaitanya took turns pulling out cards and answer a few questions in all honesty. One of the questions that Irfan pulled out from the deck of cards read, “When was the last time you got rejected?" Irfan revealed that two and a half years ago, he proposed to a woman but she turned him down because she felt that they were not on the same page and the relationship might not work out.

“She said we can be good friends," Irfan revealed and Chaitanya instantly jumped in to confess that it is the most irritating thing for him. “We can be good friends irritates me. I didn’t ask for friendship," Chaitanya said.

In the same interview, Chaitanya was asked about how many people he has “kissed." Chaitanya blushed and said, “I don’t know. I’ve lost count," before quickly adding, “As in there are many kissing scenes in films itself. So how can I count? It’s already public knowledge. It’s not much of a secret here." Later, Chaitanya hilariously confessed, “I’m going to get in trouble after this video comes out."

On the work front, Chaitanya will be seen in Custody. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Custody also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami and Priyamani in key roles. Naga Chaitanya’s first bilingual (Tamil and Telugu), Custody is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi. It is presented by Pavan Kumar. There are no clear reports about what is the storyline of Custody.

