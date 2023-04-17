Akhil Akkineni Reacts for 1st Time to Brother Naga Chaitanya's Dating Rumours With Sobhita Dhulipala

Akhil Akkineni has reacted for the first time to his brother Naga Chaitanya’s dating rumours with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been making headlines for his alleged romance with Sobhita Dhulipala. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021.

During a press conference of his latest film ‘Agent,’ Akhil was reportedly asked about Chaitanya’s viral photo with Sobhita from London. Recently, a photo of the rumoured lovebirds took the internet by storm. In the picture, Chaitanya is posing with a chef while Sobhita is seen seated behind, seemingly covering her face.

According to a report in Cinejosh.com, Akhil apparently said that during that time he was “busy" transforming his physique working in the gym for his role in Agent and so he had “no idea" about Chaitanya and Sobhita’s alleged relationship.

Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times.

“Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been together for at least six months now. The picture that went viral was taken during a secret vacation they went on in November last year; it’s just that the picture got leaked now,” a source close to the couple informed Hyderabad Times.

Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better,” the source added.

