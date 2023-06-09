Naga Chaitanya-Samantha To Nagarjuna-Amala, Co-actors Who Married Each Other

After years of keeping their relationship under wraps and leaving their fans guessing, Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are finally getting engaged on Friday, June 9, at the former’s residence. The couple met each other for the first time in 2017 on the sets of the film Mister. During the film’s shooting, the couple grew close. Their friendship eventually developed into love, and they started dating.

While each love story is unique in its own right, actors falling in love while working together and tying the knot has been quite common over the past few decades. It would be interesting to take a look at some of these couples from the South film industries who fell in love while working together.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Once hailed as one of the most celebrated couples in Telugu cinema, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha fell for each other while working together in the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. They remained in a relationship for many years before tying the knot in 2017. The couple, however, parted ways in 2021.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar

Namrata Shirodhkar, who worked primarily in Hindi films, got her Telugu break opposite Mahesh Babu in Vamshee, which was released in 2000. They started dating and eventually got married in 2005. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar have two children.

Nagarjuna and Amala

Nagarjuna and Amala met during the shoot of the Ram Gopal Varma cult classic Siva. In an interview, Amala had said that when she was sobbing in her vanity van because of a goofy costume she was asked to wear, Nagarjuna consoled her and convinced the director to go for a different costume. This incident brought them close and Nagarjuna popped the question in 1991, marrying Amala a year later

Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala

Late actor Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala, who acted together for the first time in the movie Sakshi (1967), soon turned into a real-life couple.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika

Sarika and Kamal Haasan, who appeared in many movies together, fell in love at the time Haasan was already married. Years later, he said that both of them had tried to resist the relationship but gave in ultimately. They married in 1988 and divorced in 2004. Both their daughters, Shruti and Akshara, are actresses.

Suriya and Jyothika

Jyothika had been to the premiere and seen the movie Nandha, starring Suriya, in 2001. Jyothika recommended Suriya’s name to director Gautham Menon for his movie, Kaakha Kaakha, which also starred her. Soon, Suriya expressed his feelings for her and the couple married in 2006.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini

Ajith Kumar and Shalini, who have been happily married since 2000, have also worked in a couple of films together.

Yash and Radhika Pandit

Yash and Radhika Pandit have worked in TV serials together. The couple got married in 2016.