Naga Chaitanya Still In Touch With His Ex-Girlfriend; Kichcha Sudeepa Mobbed Outside Poll Booth In Karnataka

In a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya revealed details of his first relationship. When the actor was asked about his first crush in school, he told Behindwoods TV, “You cannot reveal crushes in public. I had a school crush in 9th standard." Chaitanya then surprised the host by saying, “The love story went on for two years. I am still in touch with her. No enemies (he laughed)." Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for the release of Custody, which will hit theatres on May 12.

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, who is a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was seen casting his vote in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. A video of the actor at the polling booth has surfaced online. While the actor was surrounded by a handful of people at the booth, he was greeted by a sea of media personnel. Sudeepa was surrounded by cameras and microphones, with the media waiting to get a byte from the star. A video of the same later went viral on social media.

Calm Down singer Rema is is currently in India and his fans are eagerly waiting for his mega concert. The singer will be performing in multiple cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad between May 12 and 14. Days ahead of his show, Rema told News18 Showsha exclusively that he wishes to collaborate with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and popular rapper Badshah. “These are my two favourites right now but yes, I would love to explore some new opportunities here," he told us.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunted her ‘Oo Antava’ moves in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, she left everyone completely impressed. However, it was recently reported that not Samantha but Seerat Kapoor is likely to stun all this time with an item song. Now, Kapoor has clarified that all such reports are ‘baseless and unfounded’. She took to her Instagram stories and that even though she met her ‘dear friend’ Allu Arjun recently, she will not be a part of Pushpa 2.

The Kerala Story has been ruling headlines for several reasons ever since its release. While the film has been banned in West Bengal, it has also been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Amid all this, the film is now all set to release in around 37 other countries. On Wednesday, The Kerala Story’s lead actress Adah Sharma took to Twitter and shared the same. She also expressed gratitude towards fans for showering love on her movie.

