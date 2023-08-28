Naga Chaitanya Walking Out of Theatre Samantha Ruth Prabhu Kushi Trailer

Rumours were rife that Naga Chaitanya left the cinema hall after the trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming romantic movie Kushi was shown. In Kushi, Samantha stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer has sparked curiosity among fans, and the songs have garnered a lot of love already. Just days before its release, a report suggested that Chaitanya, Samantha’s ex-husband, caught a glimpse of the trailer during a recent movie outing and reportedly left the hall shortly after it was played.

On Friday, Chaitanya was reportedly attending a special screening of the Telugu-dubbed version of the Kannada film Boys Hostel. A video of him heading to the theatre also surfaced online. However, an entertainment portal called M9 claimed that Chaitanya walked out of the screening during the interval, allegedly after watching Kushi’s trailer.

According to a report from Siasat.com, Chaitanya found the first half of the movie enjoyable. However, during the intermission, an awkward situation arose as the trailer of Kushi was played. Allegedly, the mistake was rectified, but it’s mentioned that Chaitanya left the premiere after this incident. News18 is unable to verify the accuracy of these claims.

However, the actor has now denied the news and dismissed it as complete nonsense. Speaking to Times Now, he said that certain Telugu websites initiated this false rumour. “It is utter rubbish. Some Telugu websites started this rumour. I have already requested them to correct the article."