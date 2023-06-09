Naga Chaitanya's Captivating Thriller Custody To Hit OTT On June 9

Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty’s crime thriller Custody was released on May 12 and despite heavy promotions, turned out to be a box-office disappointment. The reviews were not too great either with criticism directed mainly towards the pacing. After an unsuccessful box office run, Custody has now arrived on OTT. The movie will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today, June 9.

As per a statement released by Prime Video, the movie will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, and dubs in Malayalam and Kannada. In the movie, Chaitanya plays Shiva, a young police officer faced with the risky mission of bringing a violent criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. Shiva finds himself in danger, along with the criminal he’s escorting, before he realizes Raju’s significance as a critical witness against a powerful senior minister. Shiva has to look out for Raju while they travel a perilous route so that his testimony can be heard in court.

“We explored a new aspect of the character with Naga Chaitanya in the lead, and he plays it flawlessly. And Kriti Shetty’s charisma and presence light up the screen… Custody is precious to me, so I’m happy that viewers in over 240 countries and territories will be able to see and appreciate it thanks to the exclusive global streaming premiere on Prime Video," director Venkat Prabhu told PTI.

The film ended its theatrical run with a total box office collection of INR 24 crores. Trade analysts say that the movie suffered losses to the tune of INR 17.80 crores. It remains to be seen if Custody performs better on OTT.

Naga Chaitanya has had two back-to-back debacles in the form of Custody and Thank You. Custody was an unexpected failure and the actor has now reportedly given his nod to Shiva Nirvana’s script. The duo has earlier collaborated on Majili. This project will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and an announcement in this regard will be made shortly.