Naga Chaitanya's Custody: Check 5th Day Box Office Collection

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Krithi Shetty’s film Custody was released on May 12. The movie created huge expectations among the viewers, but it received a mixed reaction. According to reports, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual initially opened in cinemas with Rs 3.2 crore, but it has been seeing a gradual decline in the collection since then. Today, let us take a look at its fifth-day box office collection. Recent reports state that the cop drama earned less than Rs 1 crore in India on its fifth day.

Custody received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film has been earning low ever since its opening day. It is estimated that on its fifth day, it earned Rs 75 lakh, which nearly caused it to fail at the box office. Custody has managed to collect Rs 8.33 crore over the past five days. However, if it continues in this manner, it will soon be pulled out of theatres by the end of this current week.

Taking about the film, Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu Custody and marks his Telugu directorial debut and it also marks Naga Chaitanya’s Tamil debut.

The film is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Anji Industries. It also features Arvind Swamy, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, and Sampath Raj in crucial roles.

Naga Chaitanya plays a police officer named Shiva. The movie revolves around the story of Shiva, who catches the villain and hands him over to the government. The background score of this movie, by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, is amazing.

Naga Chaitanya is currently working on the upcoming supernatural horror TV series Dhootha. The web series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles and is set around, possessed inanimate objects wreaking havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.