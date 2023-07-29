Naga Panchami’s Kannada Version To Release On This Date

Many new Kannada TV serials are set to release. One of these is Naga Panchami, which is set to launch on the channel Star Suvarna on July 31, in the afternoon slot. This show is the Kannada dubbed version of the Telugu serial of the same name, which aired in Star Maa. It was a remake of a Bengali serial called Ponchomi, which aired in Star Jalsha. The cast of Naga Panchami includes Prithvi Shetty, Darshini Gowda, Chaitra Hallikere, Sunil Puranik, Priyanka Shivanna, Meghana Khushi and Preeti Srinivas. Naga Panchami is about a girl named Moksha, who is cursed to have a short life because of her family lineage. The protagonist of the show, whose name is Panchami, was born in the presence of Lord Shiva and she has supernatural powers. Panchami is initially seen as evil by the people of her town because of her strange birth. She helps people with her miraculous powers and eventually impresses them. Panchami, who worships the Naga deity, takes the responsibility of protecting Moksha’s family.

The show is under the genre of supernatural fantasy thriller. Star Suvarna is the leading channel, when it comes to producing hit Kannada TV shows like Namma Lacchi, Katheyondu Shuruaagide and Neenadhena.

Sunil Puranik spoke about the show with ETimes in an earlier interview. He said that the show received a very good response with the audience, and the TRP is also very high. Talking about the makers of the show, he said that the director Puli Vasu and writer Narendra Kumar Yenuganti worked very hard for the success of the show. He hoped that it would become more successful in the future.

Naga Panchami is set to release on July 31 at 1 pm, and will air from Monday to Friday on the channels Star Suvarna and Star Suvarna HD. It will be available online on the streaming app Disney+ Hotstar.