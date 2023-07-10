CHANGE LANGUAGE
Naga Shuarya Storms Out From Rangabali's Success Meet After A Journo Asked This Question; Watch
1-MIN READ

Naga Shuarya Storms Out From Rangabali's Success Meet After A Journo Asked This Question; Watch

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 15:51 IST

Hyderabad, India

Naga Shaurya walked out from Rangabali's success meet after he was asked a question.

Naga Shaurya walked out from Rangabali's success meet after he was asked a question.

Naga Shaurya was visibly annoyed when a journalist asked him a question regarding his latest film Rangabali.

South star Naga Shaurya is evidently not having a good run at the box office. After two duds, the actor was hopeful that his film Rangabali would turn the tide around as guaranteed by him during the film promotions. However, quite contrary to his expectations, Rangabali is struggling at the box office. To add to that, the film also received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Hence, when the team of Rangabali organised a press conference hailing it as a success meet, a journalist’s question irked the Kalyana Vaibhogame actor after which he walked out.

In a video that is going viral, a journalist posed a question to Naga Shaurya regarding his character and his ignorance towards the backdrop of the plot. However, the director of the film Pawan Basamsetti came forward to answer that but his response didn’t deter the journalist.

Amid the cross-questioning between the journo and Pawan, Naga promptly took over the director’s mic and explained that his on-screen character was young and dynamic and that he would not be interested in delving deeper into the nitty-gritties around the protagonist’s age. The actor further emphasized that it’s impossible to take cognizance of smaller details as it will lengthen the duration of a film up to 16 hours. As soom as the press conference got over, Naga walked out without giving a statement leaving everyone shocked.

Watch the clip here:

RELATED NEWS

Rangabali’s synopises read,"The protagonist is a happy-go-lucky guy who is aggressive in nature and has local feelings.There is a girl who is a doctor feels he is very soft-spoken. While his father owns a medical shop he doesn’t even know the basics of medicine."

Besides Naga Shaurya, the mass entertainer also stars Yukti Thareja,Shine Tom Chacko, Sathya, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Brahmaji among others. The film is helmed by Pawan Basamsetti, produced by Sudhakar Cherkuri, music composed by Pavan CH and cinematography handled by

Divakar Mani.

first published:July 10, 2023, 15:51 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 15:51 IST