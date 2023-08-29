Nagarjuna's Birthday: 6 Iconic Roles That Made the Actor a Legend in Telugu Cinema!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAGARJUNA: Telugu Megastar, Akkineni Nagarjuna has not only impressed fans with his exceptional performance in the South film industry but has also made his presence felt in Bollywood movies. With a career spanning three decades, Nagarjuna has graced the screen in nearly 100 films, winning the hearts of audiences in multiple roles.

Among his notable works are iconic movies like LOC Kargil, Agni Varsha, Zakhm, Rajanna, and Annamayya, showcasing his versatility and prowess across different genres. As Nagarjuna celebrates his 64thbirthday, let’s take a look at some of his most memorable roles from his illustrious career.

Thanks for all the love and excitement from my fans and the people who made #Manmadhudu a cult classic!!Excited for tomorrow’s #ManmadhuduReRelease #Manmadhudu4K 😊🙏 https://t.co/ilGTwRV1My— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 28, 2023

Akkineni Nagarjuna Top Movies