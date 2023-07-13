Nagarjuna To Return As Host For Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: Report

Bigg Boss Telugu, a highly anticipated reality show, is making a comeback with its seventh season. Similar to previous years, season 7 will be aired on Star Maa. According to a Pinkvilla report, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be returning as the host for the fifth consecutive time. Known for his quirky and entertaining hosting style, Nagarjuna has already blocked his dates for the show, as per the report. The makers of the reality show are currently working on finalising the contestants’ list and developing a new concept to ensure an enjoyable experience for the viewers.

Additionally, the sources as claimed by the report revealed that the makers were initially in talks with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the possibility of hosting Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. However, due to his packed shooting schedule, the collaboration couldn’t materialise.

With viewers eagerly awaiting the new season, there is heightened curiosity about the upcoming concept and the contestants. Star Maa recently shared the first promo for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, emphasising that it will be a complete entertainment package. The promo promises an exciting and immersive experience filled with emotions, surprises and thrilling moments that will captivate the audience and leave them yearning for more.

Nagarjuna, a prominent figure in the South film industry, has enjoyed immense success and popularity as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu. However, he has faced trolling and controversies regarding his hosting on several occasions. Prior to the release of his recent film, The Ghost, Nagarjuna mentioned during promotions that he intends to take a short break after the release of the Praveen Sattaru-directed movie.

Nagarjuna expressed his thoughts on the evolving audience preferences in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He mentioned that his films, including The Ghost and Brahmastra, were finalised prior to the pandemic, but he has observed a shift in people’s tastes since then. As a result, he plans to take it easy in the coming year and avoid any further releases in 2022. He believes that more time is needed to understand what motivates people to go to theatres versus opting for OTT platforms. When considering scripts, he aims to make decisions based on whether a project is better suited for OTT or a theatrical release.