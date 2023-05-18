Nagarjuna's Studio Launches ANR Virtual Production Stage In Hyderabad

Telugu actor Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios, in collaboration with Qube Cinema, has introduced the ANR Virtual Production Stage in Hyderabad. This cutting-edge ICVFX (In-Camera Visual Effects) facility is set to bring about a transformation in the filmmaking process. Since October 2022, the ANR Virtual Production Stage has undergone rigorous testing and has already been utilised for shooting various films, advertisements and music videos. With this setup, filmmakers are empowered to transcend the constraints of location and space, providing them with unprecedented storytelling opportunities.

The ANR Virtual Production Stage boasts cutting-edge elements including a curved LED wall with high brightness measuring 60 ft in width and 20 ft in height. The LED wall has a dot-pitch of 2.3 mm, providing an ultra-high refresh rate and a wide colour gamut. AOTO LED displays, camera tracking utilising stYpe’s RedSpy system, and custom-built rendering systems powered by Unreal Engine enable the real-time rendering of intricate and realistic virtual locations. This state-of-the-art facility ensures the smooth incorporation of virtual locations during production, elevating the visual quality and authenticity of the end product.

Nagarjuna Akkineni of Annapurna Studios said, “The introduction of the ANR Virtual Production Stage is an ode to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to the clients. Owing to its strength and experience in producing movies and managing studios, combined with Qube’s technical expertise, this is regarded as an excellent collaboration between the two."

The co-founder of Qube Cinema, Jayendra Panchapakesan, added: “We are thrilled to work with Annapurna Studios to bring this cutting-edge technology to filmmakers in India and around the world." He shared, “We’re committed to creating an environment that enables filmmakers to work in a highly efficient and economical manner as content production enters a new era. We are proud to be at the vanguard of virtual production, which is the next significant paradigm change in content development."

The introduction of the ANR Virtual Production Stage marks a substantial advancement for India’s entertainment industry on the global stage. This development signifies a significant leap forward for India’s entertainment sector in terms of competitiveness and innovation.

Qube Cinema is renowned for its ability to acknowledge and embrace technological advancements that greatly enhance production and post-production workflows.