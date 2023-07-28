Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar's Kannada Classic Hoomale Completes 25 Years Of Its Release

The world of Kannada cinema celebrates a significant milestone as Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar’s iconic film Hoomale completes 25 years since its release in 1998. The film, which translates to The Shower of Flowers, holds a special place in the hearts of Kannada movie enthusiasts and has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

Written by the multi-talented Ramesh Aravind, who also starred in the movie, Hoomale features an ensemble cast that includes Suman Nagarkar, Sorat Ashwath, and B. V. Radha in prominent roles. Produced by K. S. Usha Rao, the film’s exceptional storytelling and powerful performances left an indelible impact on audiences and critics alike. Ramesh Aravind’s portrayal earned him Best Actor awards at the Karnataka State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South.

The film’s narrative is set against the backdrop of terrorism in Assam and weaves a beautiful love story amid growing communal unrest. In a remote part of India, two individuals find love and resilience in each other’s arms, navigating through numerous challenges. The soulful music composed by the legendary Ilayaraja and the picturesque locales of Assam and Bengaluru further enriched the cinematic experience.

After the success of Hoomale, Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar continued to enthrall audiences with his creative genius through films like Maathaad Maathaadu Mallige, which was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2007, Olave Jeevana Lekkachaara, Nooru Janmaku, Puttakkana Highway, and many more. His work has been showered with critical acclaim and recognition, earning him National Film Awards, Karnataka State Film Awards, and Filmfare Awards South.

Ramesh Aravind, a prominent name in Kannada cinema and television, boasts a diverse career spanning acting, directing, and public speaking. As a television host, his popular show Weekend with Ramesh has reached a milestone of featuring 100 Achievers of Karnataka on its coveted red seat. Additionally, he has hosted shows like Preetyinda Ramesh, Raja Rani Ramesh, and Kannadada Kotyadhipati. As a director, his debut film Rama Shama Bhama featured the legendary Kamal Haasan. Currently, he serves as the producer of the television serial Sundari on Udaya TV.

As Hoomale continues to be cherished by audiences even after a quarter-century, the film’s enduring legacy and its impact on Kannada cinema stand as a testament to the brilliance of Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar and Ramesh Aravind. With their talent and dedication, these trailblazing artists have enriched the world of cinema and continue to inspire generations of film enthusiasts.