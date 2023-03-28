CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nagraj Popatrao Manjule Reveals How He Finalised The Title Ghar Banduk Biryani
Nagraj Popatrao Manjule Reveals How He Finalised The Title Ghar Banduk Biryani

March 28, 2023

He said that Ghar Banduk Biryani belongs to a completely different genre when compared to his earlier films.

Marathi director and producer Nagraj Popatrao Manjule is currently the talk of the town in the film circuit due to his role in the upcoming film Ghar Banduk Biryani. He has also co-produced this movie along with Zee Studios and Bhushan Popatrao Manjule. The film is all set to hit cinema halls on April 7 and viewers are eager to watch it after witnessing its trailer. Ghar Banduk Biryani’s team is currently busy with its promotions and has recently visited Solapur for the same.

In a conversation with News 18 Marathi, Nagraj talked about the story behind the unique title Ghar Banduk Biryani. According to him, the title Ghar Banduk Biryani was kept keeping in mind the plotline of the movie. He said he had a rough idea about the subject of this movie for some years. He then decided to develop this rough scratch into a full-fledged film. He said that Ghar Banduk Biryani belongs to a completely different genre when compared to his earlier films. Nagraj also said that he has essayed cameo roles in some films in the past. But this is the first time he is going to portray a pivotal role in a film.

Actor Sayaji Shinde, who has essayed the role of a Naxalite in this movie, also expressed his thoughts regarding Ghar Banduk Biryani. He requested the Marathi audience to be like the South Indian audience and first watch the film before making any opinions. Sayaji firmly believes that Ghar Banduk Biryani is brilliantly directed and the audience will love it.

The trailer, dropped by Zee Studios on March 15, was replete with glimpses of all the necessary elements for a riveting action entertainer. Some of the audience opined that Ghar Banduk Biryani can win an Oscar.

March 28, 2023
last updated:March 28, 2023, 15:37 IST